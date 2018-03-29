Tornado hit Texas, flooding a threat as storms move east

Authorities say a tornado touched down in Texas, damaging homes but causing no injuries on Wednesday, and that severe weather continues Thursday to pose a threat of dangerous wind gusts, lightning and flooding as the storms move eastward.

National Weather Service forecasters say they can't rule out a brief tornado or two in Louisiana or eastern Mississippi on Thursday.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office says a tornado hit a subdivision east of Huntsville, Texas, on Wednesday, reportedly damaging multiple homes, downing trees and power and phone lines and leaving heavy debris in the area.

Flash flooding is a concern as heavy rainfall is forecast in Mississippi, much of it northwest of the Natchez Trace corridor, where a flash flood watch was in effect through 1 p.m. Thursday.