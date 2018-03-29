Store clerk stabbed, beaten during brutal daytime attack

A New Jersey store clerk was viciously beaten and stabbed in broad daylight during an armed robbery caught on tape.

Burlington police officers released the surveillance video Wednesday showing a March 19 attempted robbery at a Super Speedy Mart on Route 130.

Officials said the knife-wielding suspect entered the store just after 2:30 p.m. and walked straight to the 58-year-old clerk, who was sitting behind the register.

The suspect demanded money before brutally attacking the clerk, stabbing him during the altercation.

The suspect, described by police as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches and wearing all dark clothing with a mask, fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

The clerk was taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries. He has since been released, police said.