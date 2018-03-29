Pentagon silent on transgender policy released last week

The Pentagon is refusing to clarify portions of the Pentagon's recommendation on transgender troops and won't settle confusion about whether service members who have transitioned from one gender to another would be discharged under the proposed plan.

Chief spokeswoman Dana White says pending litigation challenging President Donald Trump's order to ban transgender forces prevents her from answering even the most basic questions, including who was on the panel that drafted the recommendations.

The memo was approved and signed by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, endorsed by the White House and posted on the Defense Department's website on Friday. It provides unprecedented details on the number of transgender forces serving in the military and how many have sought mental health help or are seeking transition surgery.