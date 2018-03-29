Officials name man killed after South Carolina standoff

Officials have released the name of a man shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in South Carolina following an hours-long standoff on Interstate 26.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release that 29-year-old Robert B. Shaw of West Columbia died after he was shot around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Shaw led officers on a chase before his vehicle was disabled by tire-deflating strips. That led to a standoff that blocked traffic on the main route between Columbia and Charleston.

Sheriff Jay Koon said negotiations broke down and his officers fired when the suspect made a sudden move.

Four deputies have been placed on leave while the shooting is investigated. State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said West was white, as are all four deputies.