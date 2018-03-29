Manhunt for suspect accused of posing as police officer, killing Kentucky cop

Police in Kentucky were on the hunt Thursday night for an "armed and dangerous" man accused of posing as a cop and pulling over an off-duty police officer -- before shooting and killing him.

Gov. Matt Bevin confirmed in a tweet the Hopkinsville officer had died.

The suspect, on the run, was identified as 35-year-old James Decoursey, Christian County Emergency Management told Fox Nashville. Decoursey is white with brown eyes and black hair who weighs 260 lbs and is 6'1" tall, according to the news outlet.

Authorities reported to the scene on Paulette Court after 5 p.m., WKRN reported. Hopkinsville is about 75 miles north of Nashville.

According to a Hopkinsville Police news release obtained by WSMV, the off-duty officer was pulled over in his own car by someone "pretending to be a police officer." Not long after, the officer reportedly was shot by the suspect.

Authorities said the suspect took off in a stolen white Chevrolet pickup truck with Kentucky plates, according to WSMV. Decoursey "is considered armed and dangerous," they said.

In a followup tweet, Bevin said "There is no greater sacrifice than that of a person willing to lay down their life for annother...Thank God for the #ThinBlueLine."

This a developing story; please check back for updates.