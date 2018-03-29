The Latest: Day 2 of deliberations for Pulse shooting jurors

The Latest on the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooting (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Jurors have begun deliberating for a second day in the trial of the Orlando nightclub shooter's wife.

Noor Salman is charged with obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization. She faces up to life in prison if convicted of all charges.

The jury received the case Wednesday and talked about it for about three hours. They returned Thursday to deliberate some more. Shortly after convening, the jury asked a question about the meaning of the word "willful" and for an example of aiding and abetting. The judge refused to give the panel an example but did explain the meaning of "willful" for them.

Salman's husband was Omar Mateen, who shot and killed 49 people in the Pulse nightclub in June 2016. Police killed him after the attack.

Prosecutors say Salman knew about Mateen's plans and did nothing to stop them. Her lawyers say she had no knowledge and was mentally and physically abused by him. They say she wasn't an Islamic extremist.

11:15 p.m.

Jurors deliberating in the trial of the Orlando nightclub shooter's wife have examined a statement that she made to the FBI in the hours after the attack that killed 49 people in 2016.

The jury asked to review the statement a couple of hours into their discussions in the trial of Noor Salman. They will resume deliberations at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Salman is charged with obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization. She faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Her attorneys fought to keep the statement out of the trial. They say it was coerced and she signed it because she was tired and feared losing her young son.

Prosecutors say it showed she knew about the attack and did nothing to stop it.