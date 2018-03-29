Kentucky police officer killed; suspect reportedly on the run

A police officer in Kentucky was killed in the line of duty Thursday evening, Gov. Matt Bevin announced, as local media reported a suspect was on the run.

In a tweet, Bevin confirmed an officer in Hopkinsville had died. The suspect was on the loose, Fox Nashville reported.

The suspect is James Decoursey, Christian County Emeregency Management told the outlet. Decoursey is a white male with brown eyes and black hair who weighs 260 lbs and is 6'1" tall, according to Fox Nashville.

Authorities reported to the scene on Paulette Court after 5 p.m., WKRN reported. Hopkinsville is about 75 miles north of Nashville.

Police were on the hunt for the suspect, Christian County EMA officials told WKRN. The suspect reportedly took off in a stolen vehicle.

In a followup tweet, Bevin said "There is no greater sacrifice than that of a person willing to lay down their life for annother...Thank God for the #ThinBlueLine."

This a developing story; please check back for updates.