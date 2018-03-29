High school student sexually assaulted at gunpoint near Tesla's headquarters, police say

A female high school student was sexually assaulted at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon near Tesla’s headquarters in Palo Alto, California, according to police.

Authorities said the victim was jogging on a pedestrian path around 1:45 p.m. when the suspect appeared from an adjacent greenbelt, pulling the woman off the route, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The woman was able to flag down help after the attack and the suspect fled on foot, the paper reported. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and remains in stable condition.

Palo Alto Police hunted for the suspect, but later called off manhunt, saying he was no longer in the area.

The suspect was described as a male in his thirties, possible Asian descent, wearing a black sweatshirt and baggy gray pants, the paper reported.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the police 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413.