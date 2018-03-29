Dog missing for 3 years reunites with owner via traffic stop

Harley the German shepherd started out a K-9-in-training before his sheriff's deputy partner got injured and a woman bought him — but then he got stolen. Three years later, another officer has reunited him with the woman whom he hadn't seen since he was taken from her backyard.

WJZ-TV reports a Howard County, Maryland, police officer found Harley during a traffic stop Sunday. The car's occupants told Officer Sarah Miller they found him running in the road in Baltimore.

County animal control officials scanned the dog for a microchip and found a match: the woman, who had bought him from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office as a puppy and had him until he was stolen in July 2015.

She hadn't stopped looking for him, and Wednesday, they were finally reunited.

