Suspicious package in government mail facility in D.C. likely linked to man in custody

By Lucia I. Suarez Sang | Fox News

Another suspicious package was discovered at a government mail facility in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. It is believed to have been sent by the same man who mailed a dozen others to different military installations around the nation’s capital.

Law enforcement told Fox News the package was discovered during a routine screening and was deemed to be “no threat” after the FBI took possession of it.

Local media reported the package was discovered around 7:30 a.m. at a facility on V Street.

Nearby roads were blocked to traffic for several hours while workers were evacuated as a precaution, Fox 5 DC reported.

The facility was given the all-clear signal around 10:30 a.m.

The scare came one day after the FBI announced the arrest of 43-year-old Thanh Cong Phan, who was taken into custody Monday night from his home in Everett, Washington.

Phan is accused of mailing more than a dozen packages to several government agencies including the U.S. Secret Service White House Mail Screen Facility, the FBI headquarters in Baltimore and the CIA offices in Langley, Virginia.

 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

