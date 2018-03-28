Six children feared dead after SUV plunged off California cliff; 2 women killed

Investigators made a grim announcement Wednesday in the hunt for relatives after an SUV plummeted off a cliff in Northern California: six children were feared dead, along with two women.

Crews earlier said three children had died and three were missing. The SUV plunged 100 feet from an ocean overlook on the Pacific Coast Highway about 150 miles north of San Francisco on Monday.

It's unclear what caused the SUV to drop off the cliff.

Jennifer and Sarah Hart, both 39, were confirmed dead earlier Wednesday, along with their children Markis Hart, 19; Jeremiah Hart, 14; and Abigail Hart, 14.

Later, Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allmon told reporters that investigators believed the couple's three other children -- Hannah Hart, 16; Devonte Hart, 15; and Sierra Hart, 12 -- also died. Only three of the children's bodies were found in the area so far, Allmon said.

The sheriff said that nothing at this point indicates that the crash was intentional however investigators on the scene didn't find any skid or brake marks in the road.

Allmon said "an entire family vanished and perished during this tragedy."

Appearances at the home indicated that the Hart's were on a short road trip, California authorities said, as they left behind several personal belongings as well as chickens and their pet.

California Highway Partol previously said the family was from West Linn, Ore., but they recently lived in Woodland, Wash., Clark County sheriff's Sgt. Brent Waddell told The Associated Press.

Child welfare officials made a recent visit to the residence, Waddell said, as did the sheriff's office. However, the department reportedly didn't see any signs indicating trouble or violence.

Online court records obtained by The Associated Press showed that Sarah Hart pleaded guilty in 2011 to a domestic assault charge in Minnesota. Following her plea, a charge for malicious punishment of a child was reportedly dismissed.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.