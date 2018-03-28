Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California

Sacramento city council cancels meeting for Stephon Clark's wake

Lucia Suarez Sang
By Lucia I. Suarez Sang | Fox News
close
Raw video shows protesters demanding Justice for the death of Stephon Clark in Sacramento City Council meeting. Video

Warning, graphic content: Protesters interrupt City Council

Raw video shows protesters demanding Justice for the death of Stephon Clark in Sacramento City Council meeting.

The embattled California city council whose meeting was interrupted by the brother of an unarmed black man who was shot 20 times by police will not meet Wednesday out of respect for the victim’s family and his wake, officials said.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the meeting was canceled out of respect for the family of Stephon Clark, the 22-year-old man fatally shot by police on March 18 in his grandmother’s back yard.

This March 18, 2018 photo, courtesy of the family, shows Stephon Clark at 5:20 p.m. in the afternoon before he died in a hail of police gunfire in the backyard of his grandmother Sequita Thompson's home in Sacramento, Calif. On Monday, March 26, Thompson called for changes in the way police confront suspects, such as sending in a police dog, using a Taser, or aiming for an arm or leg when shots are fired. (Family courtesy photo via AP)

Stephon Clark he died in a hail of police gunfire in the backyard of his grandmother Sequita Thompson's home in Sacramento, Calif.  (Family courtesy photo via AP)

On Tuesday, Clark’s brother, Stevante, and other protesters disrupted the city council meeting, which had opened with a moment of silence and was intended to address his death.

At the packed meeting, Stevante Clark jumped on the dais and demanded to speak, saying he didn’t think the council would make meaningful changes.

Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark stormed the Sacramento City Council chambers briefly forcing the council to leave the chambers on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. (Jose Luis Villegas /The Sacramento Bee via AP)

Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark stormed the Sacramento City Council chambers briefly forcing the council to leave the chambers.  (The Sacramento Bee via AP)

The meeting was recessed before it was adjourned early. One person was arrested and charged with assault on an officer and being drunk in public.

In a tweet, Steinberg said the city council members “are committed to ensuring you are heard and we will share information for future meetings as it becomes available.”

Following the city hall protests, demonstrators marched to Golden Center, forcing a delay of an NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks.

“You don’t know what it’s like until you experience it,” Clark’s uncle, Curtis Gordon, told the Associated Press on Tuesday. “You can see it on TV, it’s totally OK to deal with those realities when it’s just through a television and they’re not in your home. It’s different now.”

The public wake is set for Wednesday followed by a two-hour funeral Thursday where the Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to speak. Both will be held at the Bayside of South Sacramento Church.

Curtis Gordon pauses as he talks about his nephew, shooting victim, Stephon Clark, during an interview with the Associated Press, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed last week ago by two Sacramento Police officers responding to a call about a person smashing car windows. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Curtis Gordon pauses as he talks about his nephew, shooting victim, Stephon Clark.  (AP)

For all the angst and raw emotions, grieving and weary family members appear skeptical that any substantive change will result before the next young black man dies from police gunfire.

"So we appreciate the conversation, but conversation without implementation of some true reformation means nothing," Gordon said. "It brought us to this moment, but what about tomorrow? What about next week?

"You know, sadly, I have no confidence in America and the fact that I will probably hear another story sometime this year of an innocent life lost over excessive police force. It's so common, you're numb to it."

Attorney General Xavier Becerra's office will provide oversight of the investigation and conduct a review of the police department's policies and use-of-force training. The decision of whether to bring criminal charges against the officers involved remains with District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, although Becerra said his office could also bring charges.

Clark's family is skeptical that the investigation will provide appropriate results, Gordon said.

"It's all talk at this point," he said. "Show me."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Lucia I. Suarez Sang is a Reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @luciasuarezsang