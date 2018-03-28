Mom of 'affluenza teen' arrested again

The mother of Ethan Couch, the infamous "affluenza" teen who was jailed for a fatal drunk driving accident, was arrested Wednesday for violating the terms of her probation.

Tonya Couch, 50, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail in Texas for failing a urinalysis test, a county official told Fox News. It wasn't immediately clear what substance caused her to fail the test.

'AFFLUENZA' TEEN, ETHAN COUCH, NOW 20, NEARS PRISON RELEASE AFTER DUI CRASH THAT KILLED 4

Prosecutors alleged in June 2017 that Couch had violated her bond by drinking alcohol.

Couch is currently facing charges of money laundering and hindering the apprehension of a fugitive for helping her son, Ethan, escape the country in 2015 while he was on probation.

The two fled to Mexico, after Ethan, now 20, was filmed drinking alcohol at a party, which was a violation of his probation.

They were tracked down and arrested in Puerto Vallarta after police traced their cell phone after they tried to order a Domino's pizza. The two were sent back to the U.S.

Tonya's arrest came just days before Ethan was scheduled to be released from jail on April 2, after spending two years behind bars.

Ethan was sentenced in April 2016 to 720 days in jail — 180 days for each of the four people he killed when he was drunk driving in 2013 at the age of 16. His blood alcohol level was found to be three times the legal limit for adult drivers.

He was originally sentenced to probation for his actions, but it was revoked for drinking alcohol.

A psychologist at his manslaughter trial blamed Ethan's actions on "affluenza," or irresponsibility due to family wealth.



He'll serve several years of probation upon release from jail. Fox 4 reported Ethan will be required to wear an ankle monitor from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. and drive with a camera-equipped ignition interlock device, and submit to daily drug and alcohol tests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.