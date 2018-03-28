Legal woes beset 'serial stowaway' who sneaks on flights

A woman known as the "serial stowaway" is due back in court this week and the central question for the judge is what to do about a person who's repeatedly tried to board commercial flights without a ticket.

Sixty-six-year-old Marilyn Hartman has been in jail since January when she returned to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport after her arrest on charges that she sneaked onto a flight from Chicago to London.

She's being held without bail and her attorney may ask the judge to set a bond amount so that Hartman might post bail on charges stemming from the London flight. Her lawyer may also suggest mental health facilities where Hartman might be housed instead of jail.

Hartman has been arrested several times in and around airports across the United States.