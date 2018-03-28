Hot air balloon crashes and catches fire but no one injured

Authorities say a hot air balloon carrying 13 people crashed and caught fire next to a dirt road in the desert outside Phoenix, igniting a small brush fire but causing no injuries.

It's not immediately known what caused the Wednesday morning crash. Phoenix fire Capt. Jake Van Hook says it started "only a small amount of fire," which crews quickly extinguished.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says no injuries have been reported to the 13 people on board and that no other information is immediately available.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman did not immediately respond to an emailed request for information.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office spokesman Joaquin Enriquez said the balloon went down in the desert on the edge of the Phoenix metro area.