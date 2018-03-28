Grandma's ear bitten off by pit bull while protecting kids at New York playground: reports

A grandmother's ear was reportedly bitten off Wednesday at a New York City park after a pit bull attacked her.

The 57-year-old woman was at a playground next to a veteran-housing complex in the Bronx when the dog attacked around 3 p.m., PIX 11 reported.

Her hand and ear were bit in the attack — in which she reportedly shielded children — and some of her hair was pulled out. She also lost an ear.

The attack went on until the dog's owner grabbed the animal, according to WABC-TV. The dog was believed to not be on a leash.

One child who spoke to the news station said another child's screams caught her attention, "then I saw the pit bull. It was really bad."

The dog's owner, identified by PIX 11 as Shannon Ingram, 23, was taken into custody, and the dog was taken to Animal Care & Control.

The grandmother is reportedly being treated at a hospital.