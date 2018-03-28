FOX NEWS FIRST: Dems fear losing voters over census question; California sanctuary city backlash escalates

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

California’s 'sanctuary city' laws face backlash as Orange County officials join the Trump administration’s lawsuit over the Golden State's immigration policies

Democrats fear immigrants will avoid the U.S. Census after the Trump administration seeks a U.S. citizenship question for the 2020 survey

President Trump considers using the Pentagon budget to pay for his long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un met with China's leader in an 'unofficial' visit, Chinese state media says

The Supreme Court will hear its second major redistricting case of the term Wednesday, this time with an appeal coming from Maryland Republicans

The number of agents responding to a House subpoena of documents on the Hillary Clinton email probe, potential FISA abuses and the firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will double, FBI Director Christopher Wray says

THE LEAD STORY - SANCTUARY CITY BLOWBACK: Officials in California's Orange County voted Tuesday to join a lawsuit from the Trump administration fighting the state's "sanctuary city" laws, hours after the county sheriff's department announced its own methods of pushing back against the legislation aimed at protecting illegal immigrants ... Meanwhile, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra would not rule out taking action of his own against officials who fight the laws, including the sheriff. One of the laws bars police in many cases from turning over suspects to federal immigration agents for deportation. Orange County officials moved earlier this week to improve communication with federal immigration agents by publishing the release dates of inmates online.

DEMOCRATS FEAR LOSING VOTERS OVER CENSUS: The Trump administration's decision to ask people about their citizenship in the 2020 census has sparked fear among Democrats that immigrants will avoid doing the survey altogether, potentially weakening political representation for states that tend to vote Democratic and robbing many communities of federal dollars ... According to the Congressional Research Service, the Census has not collected citizenship data from the whole population, rather than just a population sample, since 1950. The state of California has already filed a lawsuit over the Trump administration's decision to reintroduce the citizenship question to the census, with California, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts and Ohio expected to join.

Tucker: 'The Left almost lost consciousness' over census' immigration question

'BUILD THAT WALL' ... WITH MILITARY FUNDS?: Still miffed about the budget deal he signed last week, President Trump has potentially planted the idea of using the Pentagon budget to pay for his border wall with Mexico ... Last weekend, Trump tweeted the following: "Because of the $700 & $716 Billion Dollars gotten to rebuild our Military, many jobs are created and our Military is again rich. Building a great Border Wall, with drugs (poison) and enemy combatants pouring into our Country, is all about National Defense. Build WALL through M!" (In the tweet, "M" refers to the military.) Trump raised the funding plan with House Speaker Paul Ryan at a meeting at the White House last week, a person familiar with the conversation told the Associated Press. However, this shift in spending would likely require approval from Congress.

KIM JONG UN GOES TO CHINA: North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in an "unofficial visit" to Beijing, China's state-run media reported late Tuesday ... South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, citing North Korean state radio, reported that Kim had visited China between Sunday and Wednesday local time at Xi's invitation and was accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol Ju. Xi held talks with Kim at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing and he and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet for Kim and his wife, the official Xinhua News Agency said. They also watched an art performance together, the news agency said. Xi hailed Kim's visit as embodying the importance with which the North Korean leader regarded ties with China.

Mystery train rumored to carry Kim Jong Un leaves China after secretive stay

Key moments in North Korea-China relationship

MARYLAND MAP REVISIONS?: The Supreme Court will take up its second big partisan redistricting case of the term Wednesday ... The justices are scheduled to hear in an appeal filed by Republicans in Maryland. The Maryland GOP complains that Democrats who controlled the state government in 2011 drew a congressional district for the express purpose of ousting the Republican incumbent and replacing him with a Democrat. On March 19, Supreme Court rejected a request from Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers to throw out a new congressional district map drawn by the state's highest court.

FBI PICKING UP THE PACE: FBI Director Christopher Wray announced plans to “double the number” of agents handling records for the House Judiciary Committee after it asked for documents on the Clinton email probe, potential FISA abuses and the firing of Deputy Director Andrew McCabe ... According to a statement released by Wray, he believes the documents requested by committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., are “likely in the thousands” but that he agrees the “current pace of production is too slow.” “We have dedicated 27 FBI staff to review the records that are potentially responsive to Chairman Goodlatte’s requests,” he wrote, adding he was “doubling the number of assigned FBI staff, for a total of 54, to cover two shifts per day from 8am to midnight to expedite completion of this project.” But, a Justice Dept. insider told Fox News that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has voiced his concern over the “unacceptable” pace with which the FBI is working and is “done” seeing his department criticized over it.

'DUMBEST THING I'VE EVER HEARD': "There'll be a Civil War if you take away the Second Amendment. [The government would say] surrender your weapons or else." – Jesse Watters, on "The Five," reacting to an op-ed by retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens who said "March for Our Lives" participants should seek a repeal of the Second Amendment.

FACEBOOK THE PEEPING TOM: "When you look at what the search engines and the social media companies are doing with your information, that is the equivalent of a peeping Tom." – Rep. Marsha Blackburn, on "America's Newsroom," arguing that Facebook founder Mark "Universal Income" Zuckerberg should testify before Congress on its recent privacy scandal, comparing Facebook and other social media companies to a "Peeping Tom."

