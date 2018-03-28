Driver leaves 1 dead, others in life-threatening condition in San Francisco hit-and-run

At least one person has died and others remain in life-threatening condition after a driver plowed his car into a group of five people on Wednesday in San Francisco, California, police said.

The San Francisco Police Department told reporters that a driver got into an altercation with five people just after 10 a.m., and struck them with his vehicle before fleeing the scene.

A spokesperson for San Francisco General Hospital said that three of the victims were in serious condition, and a fourth was in fair condition.

Officials said the incident appeared to be isolated and added they don't believe the public is at risk. The incident occurred in an industrial neighborhood along the waterfront, a few miles from the city's financial district.

This is a breaking news story; please check back for updates.

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce and The Associated Press contributed to this report.