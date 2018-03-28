Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

IMMIGRATION

30 detained in Phoenix in suspected human smuggling raid

Associated Press

PHOENIX –  Officials say 30 people have been detained as part of suspected human smuggling activity in a house in Phoenix.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement Wednesday more than two dozen people were detained Tuesday on immigration administrative charges in connection with the investigation.

News video showed more than two dozen people in handcuffs sitting in a driveway outside a home.

ICE and Homeland Security were conducting the investigation, which officials said was ongoing.