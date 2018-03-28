3 people face charges in waterslide death of Kansas boy, 10

Three people have been indicted in the death of a 10-year-old Kansas boy on what was promoted as the world's largest waterslide.

The Kansas attorney general's office says Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Jeffrey Henry and ride designer John Schooley are charged with reckless second-degree murder in the indictment unsealed Tuesday. The charges stem from the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab, who was decapitated when his raft went airborne at the water park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The grand jury last week also indicted the park and its former operations manager, Tyler Austin Miles, on 20 felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

Miles' attorney says he was released on $50,000 bond. Henry was ordered held without bond and prosecutors say Schooley is not in custody.