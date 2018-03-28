I-26 closed for 3 hours as standoff ends in gunfire

Authorities say part of Interstate 26 in South Carolina was closed for almost three hours as a man with a gun refused to get out of his vehicle following a police chase, and was then fatally shot.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said the standoff near Columbia ended with gunfire around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday when the man made a sudden move as a SWAT team approached to arrest him.

The Lexington County coroner's office confirmed he died.

Koon says the man was wanted for failing to appear in court on a charge of being a felon with a gun.

It was not immediately clear who shot him. The sheriff says deputies saw him put the gun to his head as he stopped west of Columbia.

His name was not released.