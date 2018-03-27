'Suitcase Killer' executed for killing Texas woman, stuffing body into luggage

A Texas man who was on death row for the murder of a pregnant Lubbock woman was executed on Tuesday.

Rosendo Rodriguez III, dubbed the "Suitcase Killer," was sentenced to death in the 2005 slaying of 29-year-old Summer Baldwin, a pregnant prostitute whose naked and battered body was found inside of a new suitcase in a Lubbock city landfill.

Investigators tracked down the luggage purchase to Rodriguez, a 38-year-old Marine reservist who was in Lubbock for training.

He also confessed to killing a 16-year-old girl, also from Lubbock, and similarly dumped her body in a suitcase.

Rodriguez's lawyers on Tuesday made a last-minute appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the execution, wherein they questioned the credibility of a medical examiner who testified at Rodriguez's trial about the fatal injuries suffered by Baldwin.

The Supreme Court rejected the appeal less than 30 minutes before his scheduled death.

