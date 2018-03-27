Rocker who survived Paris attack says gun control marchers 'exploiting' victims

The lead singer of Eagles of Death Metal—the band that was performing during the 2015 Paris nightclub attack—took to social media Sunday to criticize March for Our Lives participants and called student organizers “vile abusers of the dead.”

Jesse Hughes, 45-- the lead singer who once said "until nobody has a gun everyone has to"-- posted the rant on Instagram.

"Obviously … The best thing to do to combat chronic abusers and disregarders of the law (like the law against Murder) is to ... pass another Law," Hughes wrote in a series of Instagram posts that have since been deleted, Rolling Stone reported. "But before we pass this law we're going to denigrate the memory and curse ourselves by exploiting the death of 16 of our fellow students for a few Facebook likes and some media attention."

Hughes referenced the 2015 attack in Paris, in which his band was performing at the Bataclan concert hall when Islamic extremists’ opened fire on the crowd that left 90 dead, for “how well civil rights abuses as it concerns firearms helped to protect” those in the tragic massacre.

“As the survivor of a mass shooting I can tell you from first-hand experience that all of you protesting and taking days off from school insult the memory of those who were killed and abuse and insult me and every other lover of liberty by your every action," Hughes wrote.

The musician went on to criticize the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School – who organized the rally, and where a gunman killed 17 students and faculty members on Feb. 14 -- for “playing hooky at the expense of 16 of your classmates' blood,” adding that, “it might be funny if it wasn't so pathetic and disgusting."

Eagles of Death Metal did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Sunday’s protest argued the need for stricter gun regulations in response to last month’s shooting. Since the bloodshed in Florida, students have tapped into a current of gun control sentiment that has been building for years — yet still faces a powerful foe in the NRA, its millions of supporters and lawmakers who have resisted any encroachment on gun rights.

"Long Live Rock’n’Roll ... and may everyone of these disgusting vile abusers of the dead live as long as possible so they can have the maximum amount of time to endure their shame ... and be Cursed ...," Hughes concluded his Instagram tirade.

Hughes did not apologize for his rant but acknowledged in another post that he would be creating a second Instagram as to not mix his political beliefs with music, Rolling Stone reported.