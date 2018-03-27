Remains found in Arizona farm field ID'd as missing 10-year-old boy

Authorities say human remains found two weeks ago in Buckeye, Arizona, are 10-year-old Jesse Wilson, who had been missing since July 18, 2016.

In the months that followed, the community pulled together to find him. Searchers scoured the desert, looking for clues.

“Approximately two weeks ago, on March 8, 2018, a Buckeye municipal employee discovered what appeared to be partial human skeletal remains in the area of State Route Highway 85 and Broadway Rd. He immediately reported this finding to law enforcement. A subsequent search of the area by law enforcement uncovered additional remains. These remains were collected and submitted for forensic analysis in the hopes of establishing a positive identification.

It is with great sadness that we are here today to announce that we have identified the remains as those of Jesse Wilson. Like so many of you across our community, we are devastated by this news,” stated Buckeye Police Department officials.

