Protesters for Stephon Clark disrupt Sacramento City Council meeting, march to arena

Protesters in California disrupted a Sacramento City Council meeting Tuesday night amid calls for justice after Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, was fatally shot by police last week.

Clark's brother, Stevante, along with other demonstrators, attended the 5 p.m. meeting, which opened with a moment of silence for 22-year-old Clark and was intended to address his death.

BLACK MAN FATALLY SHOT IN BACKYARD AFTER OFFICERS MISTAKE CELL PHONE FOR 'TOOL BAR,' POLICE SAY

Chaos erupted as protesters banged on windows and yelled "Stephon Clark!" throughout the city hall chambers — and at one point, Stevante Clark jumped on the dais and shouted "shut the f--- up" at Mayor Darrell Steinberg, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Protesters soon marched from City Hall to the Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings, and blocked the entrance to Tuesday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks just days after a similar protest also blocked fans from entering the downtown area ahead of the Kings' game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The basketball team tweeted that safety protocols "have been enacted and arena entrances are temporarily closed" amid the protests, but noted the game would begin at its scheduled time.

Activists from Black Lives Matter and other groups on Thursday similarly protested outside the arena, blocking the entrance ahead of the game.

Players from the Kings and the Boston Celtics on Sunday wore T-shirts with Clark's name, along with the phrase: "Accountability. We are one."

Clark was fatally shot March 18 in the backyard of his family's home after Sacramento police officers confused his cell phone for a "tool bar."

Two officers were responding to a call of someone breaking car windows when they saw Clark and believed he was holding the item in his hand before allegedly moving it in front of him while advancing toward the cops.

Police said the officers believed the object was a gun, and, fearing for their lives, opened fire.

"He would not want for us to be sad but to come together," brother Stevante Clark said of Stephon at a vigil held last week. "He was a good person. He always had jokes for everybody."

