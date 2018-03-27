Man says prayer before breaking into NYC store, police say

Police are looking for a man who decided to say a quick prayer before breaking into the storefront of a New York City clothing store on Thursday.

A surveillance video shows the unidentified thief taking off his hat. Unknowingly as he looks into the surveillance camera, he makes the sign of the cross.

He is then seen taking a large stone and throwing it into the window.

Police say the devout man broke into Ziani Fine Italian Clothing in Brooklyn and ran off with about 18 pieces of clothing, Patch.com reported.

Authorities are still looking for the man, who is shown wearing a black baseball cap and a black jacket.