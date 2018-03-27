FOX NEWS FIRST: 2020 census to ask about U.S. citizenship; Russia vows retaliation for diplomats' expulsion

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Tuesday, March 27, 2018

The U.S. citizenship question will return to the 2020 census, the Trump administration announced

Porn star Stormy Daniels sues President Trump's personal attorney for defamation

An envoy says U.S.-Russia relations are in crisis after President Trump expelled 60 Russian diplomats

Fox News Exclusive: An American photojournalist who escaped Al Qaeda captivity accuses the FBI under former directors Robert Mueller and James Comey of betraying him

Wall Street observers hope to see a repeat performance from the Dow Tuesday one day after it had its biggest one- day gain since 2008

Several stars of Marvel's 'Avengers' and other superhero all-stars will help fulfill a dying boy's wish, thanks to Fox News' Shannon Bream

THE LEAD STORY - A QUESTION OF CITIZENSHIP: The Trump administration announced Monday night that the 2020 census will ask respondents if they are citizens of the United States ... In a statement, the Commerce Department said the citizenship question would be added in response to a request by the Justice Department made in December. The statement said that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross "has determined that reinstatement of a citizenship question on the 2020 decennial census questionnaire is necessary to provide complete and accurate census block level data." The announcement was expected to draw fierce protest from Democrats, who say the inclusion of such a question amounts to an effort to intimidate immigrant communities and siphon money and electoral power away from them. California already has vowed to sue the Trump administration over the census citizenship question.

STORM CLOUDS OF LITIGATION: Adult film star Stormy Daniels filed a lawsuit against President Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen for defamation, Fox News has confirmed ... Daniels’ suit came just hours after Cohen’s attorney, Brent Blakely, sent a cease and desist letter to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, demanding she refrain from making any further “false and defamatory” statements about Cohen following her tell-all “60 Minutes” interview Sunday evening. Cohen has denied having any involvement in Daniels’ claim that a man threatened her in Las Vegas in 2011, warning her to “leave Trump alone.” But the complaint said Cohen’s denial represented a defamatory statement against Daniels.

TRUMP EXPELS 60 DIPLOMATS -- AND RUSSIA VOWS REVENGE: The Russian ambassador to the United Nations said Monday that relations between Moscow and Washington had deteriorated to the point of crisis after the U.S. and other western nations expelled dozens of Russia diplomats they accused of being spies ... Vassily Nebenzia spoke briefly to reporters outside a diplomatic luncheon in New York hours after President Trump ordered 60 Russian diplomats out of the U.S. and closed down the Russian consulate in Seattle. When one reporter asked whether U.S.-Russia relations were in crisis, Nebenzia said: "It’s been [in crisis for] some time already. Didn’t you notice?"

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE - A STORY OF CAPTIVITY AND ALLEGED 'BETRAYAL': After he escaped from Al Qaeda in Syria, American photojournalist Matt Schrier investigated his own kidnapping and uncovered what he describes as a pattern of "betrayal" by FBI agents handling his case. Schrier is now asking hard questions of former FBI Director Robert Mueller, who now leads the special counsel Russia probe, and former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by President Trump in May 2017 ... In an exclusive cable interview that first aired Monday on "The Story" with Martha MacCallum, Schrier went in depth, sharing emails, financial records and formal letters of complaint, which backed up allegations that after he was taken hostage in 2012, the FBI monitored his accounts as Al Qaeda terrorists used his money to buy at least a dozen computers and tablets. While he was tortured and held by A brutal Al Qaeda franchise in Syria, Schrier claimed the FBI put intelligence gathering ahead of his personal security, hoping to track the computers and tablets to learn more about recruits and future plots.

WALL STREET VOLATILE AMID TRADE WAR CONCERNS: The Dow recorded its biggest one-day point gain since 2008 on Monday, as reports of trade talks between the U.S. and China reduced fears of a possible trade war ... The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 669.40 points, or 2.84 percent, to 24,202.60 at the close. The Nasdaq Composite rose 227.88, or 3.26 percent, to 7,220.54, while the S&P 500 Index gained 70.29, or 2.72 percent, to 2,658.55. The rally followed the worst week for equities in more than two years, driven in part by investors’ concerns about U.S. tariffs targeting China.

SUPERHEROES AND SUPER SHANNON TO THE RESCUE: A boy with cancer will receive several video greetings from his favorite on-screen superheroes after several stars of Marvel’s “Avengers” rallied to fulfill the 11-year-old’s dying wish ... “Fox News @ Night” host Shannon Bream took to Twitter to ask for help Sunday after she met a man during a flight who spoke about his nephew Emilio with cancer. The uncle said the boy was very sick and only had a few days left to live. The boy’s uncle later reached out to Bream, saying his nephew was a huge fan of the “Avengers.” He asked if it would be possible to have an actor who plays one of the superheroes to send him a video. Bream happily said yes, tweeting Sunday night: “Need your help Twitterverse - trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance!” Within a few hours, Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, and Paul Bettany, who takes on the role of Vision, offered to help. Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, also chimed in, saying he would send a message as a "reserve Avenger."

__________________________

Consider yourself an Influencer? Become a trusted advisor in our FOX News community and help guide our brand’s future. Click here to find out how.

Members of FOX News Influencers:

Have the opportunity to be heard

Be part of a special network of peers

Get to influence new ideas and initiatives

Receive updates on what we’ve learned and how your input has made impact

Fill out our qualification survey and join us. Thank you for your continued support in our company’s growth.

_________________________

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS

THE REAL DEAL: "If Trump paid off a porn star for $130,000, that's the 'Art of the Deal.' I would've liked to have seen that Trump with Paul Ryan and [Mitch] McConnell last Friday."– Mark Steyn on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," riffing on the alleged affair Stormy Daniels had with President Trump in 2012. WATCH

PORN STAR PRIVILEGES: "I was a hard-working nurse and businesswoman. I wasn't a porn star so that's why they weren't interested in me." – Juanita Broaddrick, who accused Bill Clinton of raping her, on "Hannity," calling out "60 Minutes" for not showing interest in her story. WATCH

THE SWAMP

Trump fundraiser sues Qatar, lobbyists over email hack.

Corey Lewandowski considering legal action against reporter who entered office without permission.

Republicans push to end Dems' stranglehold on key ambassadorial nominee.

Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton loom over Virginia 2018 Senate race.

ACROSS THE NATION

Parkland student Kasky bows out of debate with Kashuv.

Orlando nightclub shooter's father, an FBI informant, brushed off son's terror comments, agent says.

Mother and sister of fallen Indiana deputy attacked at courthouse.

Linda Brown, center of Brown v. Board case, dead at 76.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Microsoft will be worth $1 trillion within year: Morgan Stanley.

Novartis sells stake in venture to GSK for $13 billion.

Buffett offers German company its full stake in US building products maker USG.

Work email ban after hours in New York City may become law.

FOX NEWS OPINION

Trump, like Reagan, can beat back the 'swamp' in assembling his own presidential dream team.

Trump is right -- California is out of control.

The only guy in America brave enough to take on Google.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

Eagles of Death Metal singer calls March for Our Lives organizers 'disgusting vile abusers of the dead.'

Prince's toxicology report indicates he had excessively high levels of the drug fentanyl in his system.

Anna Faris isn't sure about marriage anymore after Chris Pratt split.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

World's new largest cruise ship sets sail.

Heineken under fire for 'terribly racist' light beer commercial.

King Tutankhamun bombshell? Mysterious pharaoh may have been a boy soldier.

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton on President Trump's decision to expel 60 Russian diplomats in response to the UK poison and spy case. The widow of heroic Parkland wrestling coach Chris Hixon shares his story of love and devotion to his students; A look at the hottest SUVs from the New York International Auto Show; and self-employment is trending in America. Fox Business's Charles Payne explains why.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, 8 p.m. ET: The Intercept's Glenn Greenwald on revelations in the Pulse night club massacre trial and why the tragedy is about another set of FBI missteps and attempted cover-ups.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Guests include: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross; Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabia's minister of finance; Ankur Jain, Kairos founder; William Kovacic, former FTC chairman; Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg, former defense and economic minister under Angela Merkel.

Varney & Co., 9 am, ET: David Bossie, president of Citizens United; Mark Weinberg, author of "Movie Night with the Reagans"; Todd Spencer, president of Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association; Kayleigh McEnany, RNC spokeswoman.

Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Noon ET: Former Sen. Alan Simpson.

The Intelligence Report 2 p.m. ET: "Coming Collapse of China" author Gordon Chang; Adam Johnson, founder and author, Bullseye Brief; Ned Ryun, founder and CEO, American Majority; David Nelson, chief strategist, Bell Pointe.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Stormy Daniels alleges she and Donald Trump had an affair, prior to his presidency, which she detailed on "60 Minutes" Sunday night. Media Buzz host Howard Kurtz, discusses what the media got wrong in covering the backlash. A massive investigation into Facebook’s privacy policies is shedding light on how a political research firm gathered and used the data of millions of users. Fox Business's Deirdre Bolton shares insight. Plus, commentary by Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Allen West on Trump's expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats; Jeff Benedict gives the inside story on his book on Tiger Woods; Mike Caudill on Facebook under fire; Nigel Farage on the recent Wall Street Journal op-ed, "The U.K Is Doing Just Fine, Thanks."

#OnThisDay

1998: The Food and Drug Administration approves the drug Viagra, made by Pfizer, saying it had helped about two-thirds of impotent men improve their sexual function.

1977: In aviation's worst disaster, 583 people are killed when a KLM Boeing 747, attempting to take off in heavy fog, crashes into a Pan Am 747 on an airport runway on the Canary Island of Tenerife

1884: The first telephone line between Boston and New York is inaugurated.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday morning.