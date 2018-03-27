Corrections officer accused of stabbing wife multiple times

Authorities say a Maryland corrections officer is accused of attacking his wife in her sleep and repeatedly stabbing her with a knife.

News outlets report 45-year-old Armando Quispe Rodriguez, a Prince George's County corrections officer, was arrested Monday on attempted murder and other charges.

Authorities say officers went to a home Friday after a reported stabbing and found Rodriguez with cuts and his wife in the basement with multiple stab wounds.

WTOP-FM reports investigators say Rodriguez attacked his wife in her sleep, binding her ankles in shackles, and handcuffing her.

Diane Richardson, with the Charles County Sheriff's Office, says it appeared the woman was stabbed more than 20 times.

The woman remains in serious condition.

It's unclear if Rodriguez has a lawyer.