Arizona mother arrested after toddler, baby found dead in car seats, police say

An Arizona mother was arrested Tuesday after her toddler and baby were found dead in a vehicle, still strapped into their car seats, officials said.

Brittany Velasquez, 21, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of murder, FOX10 Phoenix reported.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Navideh Forghani said police found the bodies of two children — a 2-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl — inside a car parked outside a home in Superior, 60 miles east of Phoenix.

Velasquez was arrested after evidence at the scene suggested foul play. Some relatives were also inside the home when the children were found dead, but further information on the circumstances were not provided.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the children’s cause of death.

Superior is a town of about 2,900 people.

