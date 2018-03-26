Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US

Wisconsin students take gun protest on road to Ryan district

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. –  Some Wisconsin students are taking the momentum of weekend demonstrations against gun violence on the road — straight to House Speaker Paul Ryan's district.

About 40 students launched a "50 Miles More" march from Madison on Sunday. Their goal is to rally Wednesday in Janesville, which is Ryan's home turf.

As the students trekked through rural Wisconsin on Monday, organizer Brendan Fardella says they were determined to keep people passionate about their issue.

He says the marchers want common sense gun reform, or they want politicians voted out of office if they won't do anything.