Stoneman Douglas memorial site robbed of teddy bears, mementos; 2 arrested

The Broward County Sheriff's Office arrested two people on Sunday night at Marjory Stoneman Douglas for allegedly stealing mementos from a memorial site outside the high school.

Michael Kennedy, 37, of Florida, and Kara O'Neil, 40, of New York, were arrested after witnesses said they saw the pair stealing items placed at the memorial in Parkland, which was created after 17 people were killed at the school in a Feb. 14 massacre, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

A deputy reportedly found "teddy bears, plaques and pin wheels" in the backseat of their car. The two were charged with removing or disfiguring a tomb or movement.

In court Monday, Kennedy reportedly told a judge that he "feel[s] the charging document has insufficient facia elements ... it is neither a tomb nor a monument."

The judge disagreed with Kenney and said Florida law protects memorials for the dead, or burial artifacts.

Both Kenney and O'Neil are being held at the Broward County Jail on $1,000 bond.