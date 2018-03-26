Holocaust memorial again defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti

A New Jersey synagogue's Holocaust memorial has been vandalized for the second time in less than a year.

Lakewood police say someone spray-painted several anti-Semitic words and phrases — some misspelled — on the memorial at Congregation Sons of Israel. Similar graffiti was also found on the synagogue, while a swastika was spray-painted on a pickup truck parked outside the building.

The vandalism was reported around 11:45 a.m. Saturday and apparently occurred sometime during the previous evening.

No one has claimed responsibility for the vandalism. No arrests have been made.

A similar act occurred at the site last July, when vandals posted a banner containing an anti-Jewish slur on the Holocaust memorial.