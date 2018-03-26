4-year-old in Texas killed by family dog, report says

A 4-year-old boy in Texas died Sunday after he was mauled by his family dog that authorities said was tied to a tree in the family’s backyard.

The Star-Telegram reported that relatives saw the gruesome scene when the dog had the boy’s neck in his mouth and was shaking him. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office told the paper that family members tried to revive him but the boy was unresponsive.

He was airlifted to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The dog’s breed was not immediately clear, but the report said it was a large mix.

The boy was identified by his first name—Noah—in the KSAT report. Authorities said children should never be left alone with dogs, even if they have no history of being vicious.