North Carolina man claiming to be Jesus Christ breaks into Pizza Hut, drinks Mountain Dew, police say

A North Carolina man with an insatiable appetite for Pizza Hut pizza broke into a restaurant Wednesday and called 911 claiming to be Jesus Christ, police said.

Richard Lee Quintero, 46, broke into the High Point eatery at around 4:30 a.m. and made the divine claim, according to audio obtained by WFMY-TV.

“Yes, this is Jesus Christ and I just broke into the Pizza Hut,” Quintero was heard telling dispatchers. “I broke the window. Jesus is here now, he’s back to earth.”

The operator questioned Quintero about whether he worked for the restaurant.

“No, I just broke in, had a pizza,” he said, adding he also had a Mountain Dew. “I’m Jesus.”

Quintero also went on to tell dispatchers that he was “tired of the Judases here on earth” and that he was starving and “everybody’s been treating me mean,” according to WBIR-TV. He also reportedly told dispatchers that he has schizophrenia.

Police arrived at the scene at around 4:45 a.m. and placed Quintero into custody without incident, the High Point Enterprise reported.

Quintero was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny.