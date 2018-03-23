Man celebrating $96G settlement with hookers robbed of cash

A Bronx man who decided to celebrate a $96,000 lawsuit settlement with three prostitutes at a hot-sheets motel lost it all when two gun-toting pals of the hookers burst in and stole the cash windfall, police sources said.

Victim Saul Mata Vellegas — who was carrying the entire sum in a suitcase — checked into the Van Cortlandt Motel on Broadway near West 256th Street in the Bronx around 10 p.m. Sunday and called for the female company, sources said.

Three hookers came over, had sex with the 30-year-old, then suggested that they have a “friend” stop by with beer and cigarettes, according to sources.

Around 6:50 a.m., that company — actually a pair of masked, gun-toting men — busted into the room, grabbed the overstuffed suitcase, and lit out, cops said.

They peeled out in a black minivan and are still at large.

