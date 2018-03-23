The Latest: Bombing victim accepted at Oberlin before death

The Latest on the Austin bombings investigation (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

The 17-year-old high school student who was one of two people killed in the Austin bombings would have learned Friday that he had been admitted to the prestigious Oberlin Conservatory of Music.

Michael Manderen, the admissions director for the Ohio-based conservatory, says Draylen Mason would have been offered one of 130 spots next fall. That's out of a pool of 1,500 applicants.

Manderen says the decision was made before March 12, when Mason was killed by a package bomb, but acceptance decisions aren't conveyed to applicants until Friday afternoon.

He says the school informed Mason's stand-up bass teacher on Thursday that he would have been accepted. He says Mason's death was tragic and "our hearts go out to the family and community."

Mason had also been accepted to other schools. The bomb that killed him also injured his mother.

___

11 a.m.

The supervisor of the fugitive task force that helped apprehend the suspected Austin bomber says it's the most rewarding case in his 23-year career.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Darren Sartin, who heads the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, said Friday that his team found Mark Anthony Conditt's vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel outside Austin around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

He says that before Austin Police Department SWAT officers arrived, he saw someone inside the vehicle and it took off as officers pursued.

Sartin says the SWAT team caught up about a mile away. Police say Conditt detonated a bomb and died.

Sartin says his task force arrests hundreds of the region's worst criminals every year, but "this guy was way beyond them."