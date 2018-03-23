Florida man shouted 'Allah Akbar' during violent rampage that left daughter, child's mother dead: police

A Florida man was heard shouting “Allah Akbar” while going on a violent rampage that left his 11-year-old daughter and the mother of his children dead and his 9-year-old son seriously wounded, police said Tuesday.

Ronnie O’Neal III, 29, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and arson, according to Fox 13 News.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said officers received a 911 call from a woman Sunday pleading for help because she had been shot, WFTS-TV reported.

Police said O'Neal was overheard shouting "Allah Akbar!" while the woman was talking to dispatchers.

O’Neal made the second call to 911 dispatch minutes after the first call came in, police said.

"I've just been attacked by some white demons,” he allegedly told operators. "Her name is Ke-Ke and she tried to kill me and I just killed her.”

Neighbors told Hillsborough County detectives they either saw or heard O’Neal murder Kenyatta Barron, 33, the mother of their children, according to Fox 13 News.

Two neighbors told the station they heard the gunshot.

"All of a sudden I heard a loud bang. I mean, it was so loud it scared me," Carol Pietraniello, who lives in the house behind Barron’s, told Fox 13 News.

David Huber, who lives next to Barron, told the station that it “sounded like a crash.”

"I've just been attacked by some white demons." - Ronnie O'Neal III

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Barron lying in the front yard of a neighbor’s house, according to WFTS-TV. O’Neal walked out of the garage door toward deputies as police tried to force themselves into the house.

Authorities said deputies deployed their Tasers to take down O’Neal and as he was being placed into the back of a police cruiser he was shouting “Allah Akbar.”

O’Neal son walked out of the home, suffering from burns and multiple stab wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition, according to WFTS-TV. O’Neal’s daughter was found dead inside the home with multiple stab wounds, police said.

Officials said in the incident appeared to be domestic related.

O’Neal made his first court appearance Tuesday. He was being held at the Hillsborough County Jail.