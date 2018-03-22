School board settles lawsuit alleging cult indoctrination

A Connecticut school board has approved a settlement of a lawsuit that accused four educators of indoctrinating three sisters into a religious cult that celebrates death.

Avon School Superintendent Bridget Carnemolla said Thursday that ending the case was a business decision and the schools' insurer will pay the $62,500 settlement. She said she could not comment further. The school board approved the deal Tuesday.

The sisters' parents sued the school district, three teachers and a guidance counselor in federal court in 2014. They alleged the Avon High School educators indoctrinated their daughters into a cult, causing them to suffer personality changes, become secretive and speak a strange language.

Officials have denied the allegations.

The lawsuit alleged the girls' civil and constitutional rights were violated and sought undisclosed damages.