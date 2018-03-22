Oklahoma grass fire forces evacuations, closes freeway

A wildfire fueled by dry vegetation and gusty winds burned fields and pastures in central Oklahoma Thursday, forcing some residents to flee their homes and closing part of a nearby freeway.

Grady County deputy emergency management director Amanda Wilkerson said flames threatened structures near the H.E. Bailey Turnpike south of Bridge Creek. The area is about 28 miles (45 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said smoke from the flames prompted authorities to close part of the freeway shortly after noon. It reopened before 2 p.m.

Jamie Lewis, the owner of a pet boarding and grooming business in the area, said she wasn't told to evacuate but could see the flames through treetops and called them "frightening."

Lewis also said she hesitates to leave because she wants to be sure the animals in her care are safe.

Wilkerson said emergency management officials have ordered some residents to evacuate but that the number of homes affected wasn't immediately clear. No injuries have been reported.

Wilkerson said the blaze was reported shortly after noon on Thursday and has burned about 100 acres (40 hectares). She said firefighters are battling flames fanned by wind gusts of up to 35 mph (56 kph).