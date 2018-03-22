Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Ohio woman killed Chihuahua in oven because she believed ex-boyfriend was inside pet, report says

Fox News
Noelle Georgia Moore is accused of putting a live Chihuahua in the oven and cooking it to death.

An Ohio woman was arrested after she allegedly killed a Chihuahua by cooking the dog in an oven because she believed her ex-boyfriend was inside the pet, police said.  

Noelle Georgia Moor, 28, was charged with first-degree animal abuse in the 7-year-old dog’s death, The Oregonian reported. A person close to Moor called police Tuesday after the dog was placed in the oven.

"The smell of burnt hair and flesh was still in the air," a probable cause affidavit read.

Moor told police she had placed the dog in the oven because she believed her ex-boyfriend’s spirit was in the animal, records showed.

Moor reportedly suffers from mental health issues. Mental health professions had been in contact with the 28-year-old in the past month because of several disturbances, according to The Daily Astorian.

Moor was arrested while she was at Columbia Memorial Hospital after Tuesday’s incident.  