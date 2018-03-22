Natural birthing center closes due to deaths of 3 newborns

A natural birthing center in North Carolina has stopped delivering babies after the deaths of three newborns in the past six months.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Baby+Company in Cary has told its customers by email that it is sending all mothers in labor to WakeMed Cary, a local hospital which is its business partner. The company didn't provide specific information on when the deaths occurred, citing privacy laws.

The company also said the Cary site has had four deaths since it opened in October 2014. That compares to only one death at its other five centers in three states.

Baby+Co. has also opened facilities in Charlotte and Winston-Salem. It also operates centers in Tennessee and Colorado, opening the first one in 2013.

