'Affluenza teen' Ethan Couch ordered to wear ankle monitor, undergo drug and alcohol testing after jail release

Affluenza teen Ethan Couch will have to follow some strict guidelines once he is released from jail in a few weeks.

Couch is set to get out of the Tarrant County jail on April 2, just days before his 21 birthday. But he still has several more years left on his probation.

Judge Wayne Salvant on Wednesday signed off on the extra conditions Couch will have to abide by for the remainder of his probation.

He will be required to wear a GPS monitor that gives him a curfew from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. He will have to drive with a camera-equipped ignition interlock device and submit to daily drugs and alcohol monitoring, according to court documents.

The infamous teen was sentenced to 720 days in jail in April 2016 – 180 days for each of the four people he killed in a summer 2013 drunken driving crash. Couch was 16 years old at the time of the deadly crash.

Read more from Fox 4 Dallas.