Thief drops baby off at gas station after stealing car with infant inside, police say

A man suspected of stealing a car at a Florida gas station with an infant inside Tuesday handed the baby to a clerk before taking off, police said.

Surveillance video shows the man in a white tank top and dark pants carrying the baby in its car seat to the front of the store, according to the Palm Beach Post.

The suspect allegedly yelled to the clerk, “Take the baby! Take the baby!"

Michelle Ashby, the co-owner of a restaurant inside the gas station, told the newspaper she called 911 after the man knocked on the door of the convenience store – located west of Palm Beach International Airport.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect stole a black Kia Rio that had its engine still running. The suspect drove the car to the gas station to hand the baby to a clerk, police said.

“(The clerk) said the suspect appeared to be scared and in a hurry when he knocked on the door,” Ashby told the Palm Beach Post.

The man fled the gas station and was still at large as of Tuesday, police said.

Police said the baby was safe and deputies notified the mother, who arrived about 30 minutes later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.