Team backed by Microsoft co-founder Allen finds WWII wreck

When an expedition team backed by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen finished work early in searching for the USS Lexington off the coast of Australia, it turned its sights to other possible naval shipwrecks in the region.

It found the USS Juneau, a ship that had been blown apart during World War II, killing hundreds of men, including the five Sullivan brothers from Waterloo, Iowa. The Sullivans' story was chronicled in a 1944 movie.

The team reported making the find over the weekend.

Samuel Cox, director of the Naval History and Heritage Command, says discoveries like this, made by reputable organizations with no intent to disturb a site, can provide important information on the condition of a wreck site and what happened and provide closure to families.