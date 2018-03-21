Son of legendary surfer pleads guilty in foiled murder-for-hire plot

A Californian who hails from a heralded Orange County surfing dynasty pleaded guilty to a gnarly murder-for-hire plot against his former sister-in-law, according to reports.

Joseph Jordan Taylor — the son of Hole in the Wall Gang surfer and surf shop owner John Reid Taylor — copped to charges Tuesday that he tried to hire undercover police officers for $12,000 to kill the woman, the OC Register reported.

Taylor, 32, paid the undercover cops thousands of dollars as a down payment in 2015, telling them that the murder of his brother’s ex should look like a “robbery gone bad.”

He wanted her rubbed out ahead of a custody hearing over her children, the Los Angeles Times reported in 2016.

“He said he never wanted to see her again,” Huntington Beach police Detective Trent Tunstall previously testified at a court hearing. “He suggested he wanted her hurt really bad.”

Joseph Jordan Taylor pleaded guilty to attempted murder and solicitation to commit murder. He faces 23 years to life in prison at his sentencing March 27.

Read more at the New York Post.