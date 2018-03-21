Man arrested in string of robberies, sex assaults in Iowa

Police have arrested a suspect after at least two clerks were sexually assaulted during a string of convenience store robberies in northwestern Iowa.

The Courier reports that 25-year-old Jamar Ronod Wise was arrested Tuesday as he entered a convenience store in Waterloo wearing all black with his face covered. Victims of four other robberies in Waterloo described the suspect as wearing the same attire.

Police say Wise is suspected in a Feb. 10 robbery in which the clerk was sexually assaulted and repeatedly punched in the face. Wise is also suspected of sexually assaulting another clerk in a Feb. 27 robbery, and carrying out robberies on Jan. 29 and Jan. 31.

Court records indicate Wise has yet to be assigned an attorney. He's jailed on $1.8 million bond on charges including sexual abuse.

___

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com