Immigrant advocates urge bus company to block federal agents

Immigrant rights attorneys are urging a major bus company to stop letting federal agents on board to conduct immigration sweeps.

The American Civil Liberties Union's affiliates in 10 states sent a letter Wednesday to officials for the Greyhound bus company asking them to deny agents permission to board without a warrant or on the U.S. border.

The lawyers say U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been searching buses more often to check the immigration status of travelers, singling out people based on race or their appearance.

The advocates say the checks have taken place in at least seven states including California, Florida and Vermont. Last month, advocates in Florida warned immigrants about the checks when traveling to the state.

A Greyhound spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.