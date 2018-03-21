Fake Facebook post prompts fear, complaints in Georgia town

A fake Facebook post is spreading fears that venomous snakes are lurking in the sewers of a Georgia town, and the city attorney has expressed concerns to the social media network that it's creating confusion and panic.

Calhoun Mayor James Palmer says residents have asked him whether it's safe to walk the streets.

Facebook Inc. has been under scrutiny amid complaints about fake news, fake accounts and how its data is used by political groups.

The snake alert is on an account using the City of Calhoun's name. It says a local officer killed a copperhead as it slithered from a sewer and warns of more snakes in the underground system.

The post has been shared more than 150,000 times since it went up Monday.

Facebook's press office didn't immediately respond to an email requesting comment Wednesday.