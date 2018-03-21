California man killed from dropped boulder, $20G reward offered

Authorities in California are offering $20,000 for information after a man was killed when a large boulder was thrown over the side of a freeway in Pasadena.

Christopher Lopez, 23, was riding in the front passenger seat of a car around 8:30 a.m. on March 13 when a 35-pound boulder struck him, KABC-TV reported, citing California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The car, being driven by Lopez's wife, 21-year-old Guadalupe Gutierrez, was passing underneath the Orange Grove Boulevard overpass in the carpool lane of State Route 134 of the Ventura Freeway when the incident occurred.

With their 4-year-old daughter also in the car, Gutierrez drove Lopez to the hospital where he was pronounced dead after succumbing to his injuries, officials said. The boulder reportedly broke Lopez's jaw and "all his chest bones," according to a GoFundMe fundraising page set up for the family.

The couple, according to KABC, found out just two weeks ago that they were pregnant with a second child.

Investigators believe the boulder was intentionally tossed onto the freeway.

"This was an intentional act," CHP Lt. Chuck Geletko said after Lopez's death, according to KTLA. "Any prudent person would know that a boulder that size would seriously harm someone driving on the freeway below."

"This was an innocent family, driving home," Geletko said. "We need help from the public to find the person who committed this atrocious act and prevent this from happening to another family."

The GoFundMe, which has raised more than $26,000 as of Thursday afternoon, said that Lopez "was a good person who loved his family."

Authorities ask that anyone with information contact the CHP's Altadena Area office at (626) 296-8100.