Shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland, school confirms

Great Mills High School in Maryland was on lockdown after a shooting on Tuesday morning, school officials confirmed.

The incident was contained and the St. Mary's Sheriff's Office was on the scene, the school said on its website. Maryland State Police also told Fox News they were responding to the incident.

The Sheriff's Office warned parents to not "respond to the school" but instead go to Leonardtown High School, where students will be transported.

NBC Washington reported multiple injuries, but that was not immediately confirmed by authorities.

The school is located about 60 miles from Washington, D.C.

The incident comes more than a month after the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. That massacre, carried out by a former student, left 17 people dead.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.